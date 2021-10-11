Woman dies in home after Fayetteville shooting, police say

Fayetteville police photo of the scene in the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult female that had been shot inside of the residence,” the news release said.

Tanajwa McMurray, 31, who lived in the same block as the shooting, was identified as the victim, police later said.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that this shooting is not a random incident,” police said.

The Fayetteville police homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).