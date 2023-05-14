FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after she was shot early Sunday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:29 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 4600 block of Trumilla Drive in Fayetteville in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies plan to release information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.