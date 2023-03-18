FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is charged with a hit and run after a pedestrian died from his injuries on Saturday morning, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Saturday shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian that was hit on Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Mark Sweatt, 48, was crossing Skibo Road near Cliffdale Road when he was hit by a silver 2003 Honda Civic. Police said the vehicle fled the area and went outbound on Skibo Road.

Sweatt died from his injuries and his family was notified.

With the use of Cognex Industrial Cameras and License Plate Recognition cameras, officers said they were able to find the suspect in the Walmart parking lot located at 1550 Skibo Road.

The driver, 39-year-old Amber Voight, was taken into police custody without incident. She was charged with felony hit and run.

Voight is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.