Woman found dead after man shoots her, dumps her in Fayetteville parking lot just after midnight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is dead after police say she was shot and left in a Fayetteville apartment parking lot overnight.

Just after midnight, at 12:01 a.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Gardner Street. Once arriving, units located a female in the parking lot who had been shot and pronounced her dead on-scene.

So far, the ongoing investigation has revealed there was an in-vehicle disturbance that led to a male suspect shooting the woman and fleeing while leaving her in the parking lot.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until her next of kin are notified, Fayetteville police said in a news release.