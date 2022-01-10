Woman found dead in home after gunfire reported; man detained, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead in a home after a shooting was reported in Fayetteville Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3:15 p.m. as gunshots fired inside a home along the 7100 block of Ryan Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Responding officers entered the residence and located an adult female that had been shot and was pronounced deceased on scene,” the news release said.

A man was found at the scene and was detained by police.

“The preliminary investigation has determined there was a domestic disturbance at this location resulting in the suspect shooting the victim,” police said in the news release.

Police along the 7100 block of Ryan Street on Monday after the deadly incident. Photo from Fayetteville police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Police said anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).