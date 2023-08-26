FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday death that initially involved a response by Fayetteville State University police, Fayetteville officials said.

The incident was reported to Fayetteville police just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Coley Drive, which is just across Murchison Road from Fayetteville State University, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville officers were called to assist Fayetteville State Police with a death investigation, the news release said.

Earlier, FSU Police responded to a well-being check by family members at a residence along the 1300 block of Coley Drive, the news release said.

During the check, a woman was found dead inside the home, police said.

“Homicide Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayetteville State Police are collaboratively conducting the investigation,” the news release said.

Police said Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243 or contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.