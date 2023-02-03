WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night.

The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells.

Wells said the body was found a distance off the road but still nearby. Wells said the body was somewhat identifiable.

“We can tell that the person was a certain age — so [the body] was not out there for an extended period of time,” Wells told CBS 17.

The area is northeast of Fayetteville, just west of Wade and about 1,000 feet from the Cape Fear River.

The road was closed as of 10:45 p.m. while deputies were at the scene investigating.

Wells said the road will likely be closed for several hours overnight.