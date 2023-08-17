FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a woman found dead in Hope Mills died of natural causes.

The sheriff’s office told CBS 17 that the woman had not been seen for a while and suffered from health issues.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office began a death investigation involving a dog attack at a home on Babaris Court in Hope Mills. Animal control was sent and the dog was removed.

The sheriff’s office said there was evidence that the dog had chewed on the woman’s body.