Woman hit by police vehicle in Fayetteville, expected to be OK

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is expected to be OK after she was hit by a police vehicle in Fayetteville Thursday, police said in a news release.

The pedestrian was hit by the marked patrol vehicle just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Raeford Road near Bunce Road. Police said the officer was traveling west on Raeford Road when they struck the woman.

Medical personnel responded and took the woman to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The officer involved wasn’t hurt.

One outbound lane and the right turn lane onto Bunce Road are closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Identities of those involved are being withheld.

More headlines from CBS17.com: