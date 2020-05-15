Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is listed in critical condition after Fayetteville police say she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ireland Drive around 9:48 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say a woman had been struck in the roadway and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ireland Drive between Coventry Road and Lenoir Street was shut down while officers investigated the scene.

The identity of the female is currently being withheld. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police say

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Specialist J. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-0430, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).