FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting after a woman was injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:48 p.m., Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a child custody matter when they received a call about shots being fired en route, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at (910) 323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).