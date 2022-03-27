FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man fired at least 15 gunshots at a woman who then fled the area in a car with him late Sunday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are not sure if the woman was hurt, but “she is believed to be in danger.”

The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Goode, 29, of Fayetteville fired “at least 15 gunshots” at a woman in the parking lot of the Coliseum Inn, which is just off East Mountain Road near the Crown Coliseum Complex, the news release said.

April Gowin, 33, of Hope Mills Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Goode, 29, of Fayetteville. Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Buick has a North Carolina tag of JBX-6860 with “El Toro Tires” on the rear windshield. Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Buick has a North Carolina tag of JBX-6860 with “El Toro Tires” on the rear windshield. Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman who the gunfire was directed at is possibly April Gowin, 33, of Hope Mills.

After the shots were fired, the woman got into a white Buick with Goode and they fled, the news release said.

Deputies released photos of Goode, Gowin and the car in which Goode was driving.

The Buick has a North Carolina license plate of JBX-6860 with “El Toro Tires” on the rear windshield.

Deputies said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Investigator Sergeant J. McLeod at 910-677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).