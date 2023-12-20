FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One woman is dead and another hurt following a shooting in Fayetteville on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at around 5:29 p.m. to the area along the 3400 block of Rose Hill Road in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, which is where one of them died from their injuries, according to Fayetteville police. The other woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The name of the woman killed is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the lead Detective J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093.