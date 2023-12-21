FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman who was killed during a fight Wednesday has been identified as 24-year-old Daeja Danette Kyes of Fayetteville.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kyes was involved in a fight with two other women. During the fight, shots were fired that resulted in the death of Kyes, police said.

A second woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation which is active.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at 910-705-2093.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.