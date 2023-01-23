HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a crash over the weekend.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers said they were called to Golfview Road between Permastone Lake and Rockfish roads in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they found that three cars were involved.

Police said 37-year-old Megan Shelby, of Hope Mills, was one of the drivers and died at the scene.

Four others were hurt, three of which had critical injuries and one of which had minor injuries, according to the police. Their ages are not known.

Police continue to investigate the crash and said they are working to learn if speeding or DWI were factors.

Hope Mills Police Chief Stephan Dollinger said no charges have been filed yet, however, he anticipates filing charges.

He said investigators are looking for witnesses and anyone that has video of the crash.

Anyone with information to contact Lt. Robbie Grady at 910-635-9062.