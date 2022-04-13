FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shootout in a neighborhood street that left a woman dead overnight.

According to authorities, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500-block of Alvin Street.

A photo from the scene of the fatal shooting on Alvin Street (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman lying in the road that had been shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by police has revealed that there “was a disturbance in the street that resulted in an exchange of gunfire.”

At least one home was also struck in the shootout.

A photo provided by the Fayetteville Police Department showed more than 15 evidence markers in one section of Alvin Street.

Police said they know the identity of the victim but aren’t releasing it because the woman’s family has not been notified yet.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

This story will be updated as it develops.