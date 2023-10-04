FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is dead after a crash in Fayetteville that happened Tuesday evening, according to police.

On Tuesday at 7:09 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cliffdale Road at Rim Road regarding reports of a vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2018 Acura driven by Janeen Smith, 39, of Fayetteville, was traveling north on Rim Road through a green light. Police said two juveniles were also in the car.

A 2015 red Jeep Cherokee driven by Nathan Thomas Kellon II, 38, of Fayetteville, ran the red light and hit Smith’s car. The impact pushed Smith’s vehicle about 100 feet from within the intersection.

Police said Smith was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her family has been notified. The two juveniles in Smith’s car were transported to a local hospital and are stable.

Police said Kellon Jr. was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.