FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning that resulted in one fatality.

Around 12:11 a.m. officers responded to the the 400 block of Owen Drive to a report of a single-vehicle crash. Once on the scene, police say officers found a vehicle that had rolled over as a result of hitting a pole.

A woman driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police say.

The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Traci Falcon.

An investigation revealed that Falcon had been traveling in her Ford F-150 at a high speed on Owen Extension and Raeford Road. Police say she ran off the road, crossing into Player Avenue and into the parking lot of the Cape Fear Family Medical Center. The vehicle rolled over and Falcon was ejected after hitting a pole in the parking lot.

Police say that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872.