Woman listed in critical condition after pedestrian-involved crash, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a woman is in critical condition after a pedestrian-involved crash Wednesday evening.

Police say around 6:47 p.m., officers responded to Campbell Avenue near Alfred Street for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival they found a woman with injuries. The unidentified woman was transported to the hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Campbell Avenue was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The identities of those involved are currently being withheld until immediate family notification.

