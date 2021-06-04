Woman, man are ‘persons of interest’ in deadly Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in a mobile home park along Banner Elk Drive.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive just after 1:30 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers found Michael Anthony McKoy at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and performed medical care until EMS transported him to to the hospital.

Natasha Nicole Ricks (left) and Damian Levon McNeil in photos from Fayetteville police.

McKoy, 27, of Fayetteville, later died from his injuries.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Police on Friday said two people were “persons of interest” in the homicide.

Damian Levon McNeil, 36, and Natasha Nicole Ricks, 25, are “believed to have information regarding this investigation,” police said in a news release.

McNeil was seen driving a gray 2008 Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).