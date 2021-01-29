Woman, man sought after clerk injured during Fayetteville store robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are still looking for a couple who assaulted a clerk and stole items from a smoke shop earlier this month.

The incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the Yadkin Road Smoke Shop at 5701 Yadkin Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The incident began as a shoplifting, but the clerk confronted the pair involved, police said.

“The male suspect assaulted the store clerk as they fled the scene,” the news release said.

Police released new photos of the suspects Friday.

“Detectives would like to point out the black cross necklace worn by the male suspect, and the pants and key lanyard worn by the female suspect,” police said Friday.

The store clerk suffered minor injuries during the theft. The pair fled in a green sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).