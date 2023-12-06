FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman are wanted for questioning in reference to the killing of a man in November.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office wants to speak with William Keith Wilson II, 40, of Stedman and Amber Byrne, 35, of Bunnlevel.

Jossiel Rodriguez-Perez, 40, was killed Nov. 27 along the 3000 block of Smith Road in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information regarding Wilson’s or Bryne’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through calling Crimestoppers at 910- 483-8477 or by filling out an anonymous tip sheet online.