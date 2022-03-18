FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A young woman originally charged with a misdemeanor in a deadly crash in Fayetteville had that charge upgraded to second-degree murder, police announced on Friday.

On March 5 around 10:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Pamalee and Van Buren drives.

A 2015 Buick Lacrosse traveling east on Pamalee Drive crossed over the center and ran head-on into a 2010 Acura TSX, police said.

Jalea McMillan. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

A passenger in the Buick, 20-year-old Monya McDaniels, died as a result of the crash, police previously said.

On Friday, police said that Jalea McMillan, 19, who was driving the Buick, was charged with second-degree murder. She had previously been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Police determined she was “under the influence of an impairing substance at the time of the crash,” a news release said.

McMillan was also charged with DWI and DWI under 21 years of age. Her previous charges of failure to maintain lane control, careless and reckless, no seatbelt, speeding, and possession of marijuana remain, as well.

McMillan was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $13,000 bond.