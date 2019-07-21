Woman on motorcycle dies in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a motorcyclist crash in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported just after 2:50 p.m. on Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

A motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the wreck. The body of a woman was found at the scene when police arrived, officials said.

Police said the woman who died was the motorcycle driver.

Santa Fe Drive was closed at the All American Freeway until about 5:30 p.m.

“Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened,” the news release said.

The identity of the woman will not be released until police contact her family.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash are asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

