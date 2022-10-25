FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who said Fayetteville police officers were overly aggressive with her has filed a lawsuit against the department because of the early September incident.

Ja’Lana Dunlap’s cellphone caught part of her interaction with Fayetteville police on Sept. 6.

The 22-year-old’s civil rights attorneys said she was assaulted while handcuffed after she refused to show them her I.D.

Dunlap was parked in a vacant lot that is owned by her employer. She said she was taking pictures of illegal trash dumped on the property for her employer when officers approached her. When questioned why she was in the area, Dunlap said she answered officer’s questions, but they still demanded an I.D.

“This is a case where she is in a vacant lot owned by her employer and she’s doing her job,” Carnell Johnson, Dunlap’s attorney said.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins previously said in a statement that her officers thought Dunlap could have been involved in the getaway of a “potentially violent suspect” a half mile away.

“I firmly believe that if she was a different color, this would never [have] happened,” Harry Daniels, another one of Dunlap’s attorneys said.

Tuesday, a North Carolina Superior Court Judge granted the chief’s petition to release the officer’s bodycam video.

“What is she (Chief Hawkins) going to do to these officers? Is she going to slap them on the wrist and out them back on the streets until something else happens?” Daniels asked.

Rather than speak out on something done to the officers, Dunlap had a different message.

“I really just want to speak up for people who can’t speak up for themselves,” Dunlap said.

CBS 17 reached out to the Fayetteville Police Department to see if Chief Hawkins would comment.

CBS 17 was told no.

Meanwhile, the only thing the public has heard is her statement, in part, from two weeks ago.

“We will ensure that the investigation already in process is expedited by the Internal Affairs Unit. The Department takes all complaints seriously and carefully investigates them consistently with our policy and process. We are asking for our community’s patience as we complete a thorough review of the situation ensuring accurate and complete information.”

“If you’re wearing that badge or if you’re wearing a uniform then you’re supposed to protect and serve, not harm innocent people,” Dunlap said.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.