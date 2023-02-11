FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is out of the hospital Friday night after being shot seven times and losing her unborn child.

Brittany Rich was carjacked outside a Fayetteville convenient store earlier in the week.

She said she still can’t believe she’s alive after being shot seven times including in her stomach, lower back and elbow.

She said her doctors say she’s lucky to be alive and she’s still in shock about everything.

“I’m still trying to figure out how I’m not dead,” she told CBS 17.

Two men shot and carjacked Rich outside of Cumberland Food Mart in Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.

It was all caught on camera.

“I was coming out and the guy said ‘give me that,’ grabbed my keys,” Rich explained. “I went to reach back and grab it. When I did, he shot me multiple times.”

Store surveillance video shows rich stumbling around her car and going back inside the store.

She then lays on the floor bleeding while other customers walked passed her.

“Everybody kept looking at me talking about what do I do? What do I do? And I’m like ‘you literally put pressure on it.’ Nobody would help until the cops got there,” Rich said.

Meanwhile, the suspects ditched the car after they couldn’t get it started.

“There’s a trick to it,” Rich said. “You have to actually giggle it a little bit to get it to start. Sometimes I can’t even start it.”

The shooting caused Rich to lose her unborn child after being four months pregnant.

“This whole situation has been really hard on me,” she said.

Rich says the shooter was a juvenile.

Not only did this incident leave her in pain and fear, but it left her with one question.

“Why? Why would you give you whole life up just to shoot somebody for a car?” she asked.

So far, police have not made an arrest.