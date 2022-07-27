FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was shot overnight, according to police.

This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Village Drive in Fayetteville.

When officers responded to a reported shooting and said when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).