Woman seriously wounds ex-boyfriend in shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman shot her ex-boyfriend Friday night, seriously wounding him, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ronald Reagan Drive around 9:50 p.m.

Police arrived to find a woman waiting for them at the front door and a man unresponsive inside the residence, the release said.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is still in critical condition, police say.

Court records show that the woman filed a protection order against the man on Monday.

Fayetteville police say Nicole Wiltrout called 911, saying her ex boyfriend James Gonzales showed up announced to her home.

“Then he cornered me in the closet and he wouldn’t let me out of the closet,” Wiltrout told a dispatcher. “He was a boxer and he wouldn’t let me out of the closet, and I had a gun on me.”

Wiltrout says Gonzales kept attacking her, so she shot multiple times in self defense.

“I have a concealed carry permit and I had the gun on me,” Wiltrout said. “I told him I’d shoot him and he said that he didn’t care and he kept pushing me and pushing me.”

The protection order filed Monday states that Gonzales “attempted sexual assault and held plaintiff against her will.”

“Our aggravated assault unit are investigating all angles of this,” said Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Strickland. “They’re looking at aspects of self defense, they’re looking at aspects of was it criminal, they’ll be making a determination shortly on what if any charges will be filed and we’ll go from there .”

CBS 17 learned that Wiltrout also filed a protection order last year in Cumberland county against a different man. She later dropped that order.

We got a look inside the county’s domestic violence court this month for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We have about 2,000 civil domestic violence lawsuits that are filed each year,” said Chief District Court Judge Robert Stiehl.

Judhe Stiehl oversees many of the cases.

“This is a huge effort that we need to keep focused at the forefront of all that we do to combat this very destructive force in our community.”

Amy White with the Cumberland County Department of Social Services says there is help available to anyone who needs it.

“We want to let the community know that we are here in the event that they are needing help for domestic violence,” White said.

Wiltrout said two of her young children were home during the attack and shooting, but were not harmed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now