FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.

The pair continued driving for some time with the driver of the Challenger chasing the SUV driver and calling 911 to report she was chasing a suspect, Fayetteville police said.

Later, the Challenger driver told 911 she was going to shoot a suspect, according to police.

The two both stopped their cars in a neighborhood in west Fayetteville around 6:15 p.m.

While they were stopped near the intersection of Bugle Call and Deertrot drives, the driver of the Equinox got out of her SUV armed with a knife, police said.

The Challenger driver had a gun when she got out of her car — and shot the woman who had the knife, according to police.

The woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman who fired the gun was taken into custody by police, officers said.

Police have blocked off an area of the neighborhood where the shooting happened.