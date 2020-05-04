Woman shot in the back inside Fayetteville apartment, man in custody, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in custody and accused of shooting a woman in the back inside an apartment in Fayetteville Monday morning, according to police.
Officers responded at 7:50 a.m. to a shooting call inside an apartment in the 6000-block of Abbotts Park Drive, officials said.
Police arrived at the scene and an investigation revealed that Amari Taylor, 20, had been in a “domestic disturbance prior to the male suspect leaving, and firing multiple shots into the residence,” police said.
The male suspect, identified as William Singleton, was caught not long after the shooting.
Taylor was shot in the back and is currently in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
Singleton has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and injury to personal property.
He is in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
- Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money
- DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now