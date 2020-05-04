Woman shot in the back inside Fayetteville apartment, man in custody, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in custody and accused of shooting a woman in the back inside an apartment in Fayetteville Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 7:50 a.m. to a shooting call inside an apartment in the 6000-block of Abbotts Park Drive, officials said.

Police arrived at the scene and an investigation revealed that Amari Taylor, 20, had been in a “domestic disturbance prior to the male suspect leaving, and firing multiple shots into the residence,” police said.

The male suspect, identified as William Singleton, was caught not long after the shooting.

William Singleton (Fayetteville PD)

Taylor was shot in the back and is currently in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Singleton has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and injury to personal property.

He is in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

