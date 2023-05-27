FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot and killed near a bowling alley late Friday night.

At about 11:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3000 block of Bragg Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Her name has not yet been released.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said they saw multiple police vehicles and crime scene tape in the parking lot of B & B Bowling Lanes, a bowling alley in the area.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said the incident does not appear to be random.

They said they continue to investigate and release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.