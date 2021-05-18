Woman shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say; man shot, injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was shot to death and a man was injured on Monday night, according to a release.

Officers responded to the 800-block of Ridge Road in reference to a shots fired call around 9:18 p.m., police said. Once at the scene, police found an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway who had been shot multiple times. Officers also found a man who was responsive and had been shot as well, police said.

The woman, who has since been identified as Ashanti Bellamy, 22, of Spring Lake, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The male victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Police said they have no further information to release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.