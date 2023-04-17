Fayetteville police responding to a stabbing in the 200 block of Bonanza Road. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is seriously injured after a woman stabbed him Sunday evening, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Sunday around 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Bonanza Road regarding a stabbing. Police said they found a man with a stab wound. Officers said he was stabbed by a woman during a domestic dispute.

The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries. Police did not reveal the relationship between the man and the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.