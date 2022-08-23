FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who thought she was pulled over by a police officer helped bust a man driving around with law enforcement gear on Tuesday in Fayetteville.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was pulled over by a silver Hyundai Sonata at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Skibo Road and Swain Street.

But Fayetteville police said she got back in her vehicle and drove off after realizing the man impersonating law enforcement was fake.

Police said she called 911 reporting the vehicle, the man’s armor vest that had ‘SHERIFF’ printed on it perched on the back windshield and the clothing he was wearing — that was not described to CBS 17 by officers.

Fayetteville police later found the suspect, Stephon Singleton, and the described Hyundai Sonata along the intersection of Hay and Robeson Streets.

Singleton was identified as a Bladen County Detention Center jailor and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a secured bond. He is charged with blue lights causing to stop or yield and impersonating an officer.

Furthermore, police are asking anyone who may have been stopped by Singleton to contact Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.