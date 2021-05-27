Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by pickup truck in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was struck by a pickup truck Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Village Drive and Boone Trail around 10:05 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 2005 Nissan Frontier in the roadway that had struck a woman.

The woman, who had life-threatening injuries, was taken to Cape Fear Valley hospital for treatment..

Police say Village Drive at Boone Trail is closed and traffic is being rerouted around the scene as the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit conducts an investigation. Please use an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. J. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 703-0430 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

