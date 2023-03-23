FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and teenage boy have been shot at the Travel Lodge in Fayetteville on Thursday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirms.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road at the Travel Lodge in Fayetteville in reference to a shooting.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

After arriving, they found a woman who had been shot, as well as a 13-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet, they said.

They were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, where police say the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know the connection between the woman and the boy.

Additionally, police found a black Chevy Impala wrecked in the median across from the hotel.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Multiple police cars remain on scene after 11 p.m. and the parking lot of the lodge remains crossed off.