FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 34-year-old woman named Chelsea Marie Fink was killed in a shooting just before 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Officers with Fayetteville police responded to the scene where Fink was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound along the 2000 block of Blake Street, a Thursday news release said.

Fink was pronounced dead on the scene and her family has been notified of her death, police said in the release. Detectives are actively investigating the homicide as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No information on a suspect in this shooting has been provided by police at this time. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).