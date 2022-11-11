FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Lawndale Street just after 7:15 p.m. on Thursday and found Whitted who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

At the time of Whitted’s identification early Friday, there was no suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details are known at this time.