Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Woman wanted for stealing iPad used as medical device from autistic child in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville need the public’s help in locating a woman wanted after they say she stole an iPad from an autistic child.

According to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers, the woman stole the iPad from a shopping cart in Publix.

The iPad serves as a medical device for the child.

Photos show a male accompanying the female suspect.

If you know who this thief is or the male she is with, you are asked to submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar