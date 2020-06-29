Woman wanted for stealing iPad used as medical device from autistic child in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville need the public’s help in locating a woman wanted after they say she stole an iPad from an autistic child.

According to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers, the woman stole the iPad from a shopping cart in Publix.

The iPad serves as a medical device for the child.

Photos show a male accompanying the female suspect.

If you know who this thief is or the male she is with, you are asked to submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.