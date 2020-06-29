Woman wanted for stealing iPad used as medical device from autistic child in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville need the public’s help in locating a woman wanted after they say she stole an iPad from an autistic child.
According to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers, the woman stole the iPad from a shopping cart in Publix.
The iPad serves as a medical device for the child.
Photos show a male accompanying the female suspect.
If you know who this thief is or the male she is with, you are asked to submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- Couple married for 50 years dies from COVID while holding hands
- Police searching for missing NC 15-year-old
- Average percent of hospitals reporting daily COVID data to DHHS drops in June
- Athletics and band programs at Wake County schools will not resume on July 6 as planned
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now