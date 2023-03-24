ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted in Cumberland County was among three people arrested after a 100+ mph chase ended in a crash in Bladen County last week, deputies said.

The incident was reported on March 17 when Bladen County deputies tried to serve warrants for an arrest on Kenneth Destone Merritt Jr., 44, of Elizabethtown, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Merritt’s home along Cromartie Road and spotted Merritt at a neighboring property, the news release said.

As agents approached the area where Merritt was last seen, he was then spotted riding in a blue Ford Expedition, deputies said.

Deputies later learned the Ford SUV was driven by Benjamin Allen Bailey, 21, of Elizabethtown.

“Agents initiated blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle and apprehend Merritt, but Bailey did not stop. During the pursuit, Bailey traveled erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour,” the news release said. “On multiple occasions, Bailey lost control of his vehicle.”

Merritt got out of the SUV at one point — and tried to run, but was caught, deputies said.

After that, the driver sped off again, before losing control and flipping the SUV in a field near Cromartie Road and N.C. 87 West.

“During the pursuit, agents observed presumed narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun being thrown from the vehicle, which was located and seized as evidence in this case,” the news release said.

The woman in the SUV, Tequilla Lea Pierce, 33, of Elizabethtown had multiple outstanding warrants from Cumberland County for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy, officials said.

In the incident in Bladen County, Pierce was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of schedule VI controlled substances, deputies said.

Pierce was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $407,500 bond.

Merritt Jr., 44, of Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, and resisting a public officer, deputies said.

Merritt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $610,000 bond.

Bailey is facing similar charges as Merritt along with the charges of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked, according to deputies.

Bailey was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $800,000 bond.