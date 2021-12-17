Woman’s body found in Cumberland County

GRAY’S CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a woman was found Friday in an area of Cumberland County southeast of Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

The body was found by detectives just after 10 a.m. on Butler Nursery Road near Blossom Road – which is between N.C. 87 and the Cape Fear River, officials said.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.