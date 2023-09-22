FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after deputies say a woman’s body was found in Fayetteville on Friday morning.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:13 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call for a body located at the 2300 block of Cumberland Gap Drive.

The beginning stages of the investigation discovered a woman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s office says. The identity of the victim is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).