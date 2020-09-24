Woodpeckers transforming Segra Stadium into temporary 9-hole golf course

Temporary golf course outline. (Photo provided by the Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– The home of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers is being transformed for a weekend.

Golfers can play nine holes at The Links at Segra Stadium from October 16 through 18.

Each tee box will have a designated hole on the field.

It costs $100 per group of four or less and you get three shots per hole.

A scoring system will be implemented based on where your best ball lands on each hole in relation to its location.

The longest hole is 130 yards.

No drivers or woods are permitted and all golfers must bring their own clubs.

To book your tee time, click here.