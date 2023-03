FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be one of many wrestlers coming to Fayetteville’s Crown Coliseum for the WWE Supershow.

The event will be held May 20 and tickets go on sale March 10, the WWE said.

Other wrestlers expected to be there include:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins,

Bianca Belair,

Charlotte Flair,

Kevin Ownes,

Sami Zayn,

The Usos,

Austin Theory, and

Drew McIntyre.