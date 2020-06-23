Yadkin Road closed in Fayetteville after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Yadkin Road near N. Platte Road is closed in Fayetteville after a single-vehicle crash brought down a power pole and wires overnight.

Police say around 11:04 p.m. Monday a vehicle ran into a pole causing it to break, and utility lines fell across the roadway. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Yadkin Road is expected to be closed between Pima Drive and N. Platte Road until 7 a.m. while Duke Energy makes repairs.