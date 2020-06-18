Year-round Cumberland County schools to begin instruction remotely on July 9; traditional start dates announced

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Year-round schools in Cumberland County will begin the academic year remotely on July 9, according to a Thursday news release from Cumberland County Schools.

The county’s year-round schools are Anne Chesnutt Middle School, E.E. Miller Elementary School, and Reid Ross Classical School.

The board of education also determined start dates for traditional and other schools, although the format of instruction has not been finalized. Early college high schools will begin Aug. 3, Cumberland Polytechnic High School will begin Aug. 12, and traditional high schools and A.B. Wilkins High School will begin Aug. 17, the release said.

The district said it is reviewing and considering options for the opening of schools based on guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

CCS has also launched a parent survey to gather input and feedback about remote learning.

“As we continue to monitor and follow COVID-19 guidance, we are exploring multiple scenarios and options for school in the fall,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. said in the release. “Our final decision will be guided by directions from the Governor, along with state and local health officials. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff.”

