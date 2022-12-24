FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest.

Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street.

The sheriff’s office said Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. began his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Nov. 2020. Before being assigned to the “C” platoon as a unit C-12, he served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers attended his funeral Friday afternoon. Family, friends and colleagues remembered the 23-year-old deputy for his smile, personality and passion to serve and protect.

“Not everyone can be police officers,” said Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright in a eulogy. “Some people have to be called to be police officers. Oscar was one of those who could be the police.”

Bolanos-Anavisca Jr.’s fiancé said he was her soulmate.

“You were more than just a deputy to me,” said his fiancé, Elena Schmidt. “You were my person, my best friend, the love of my life and my soulmate.”

After the service, Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest at Rockfish Memorial Park.