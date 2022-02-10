You’ll get more money for tipping off Crimestoppers in Fayetteville. Find out how much more

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers Board says it will give you more money for your anonymous tips.

City police said Thursday that the top cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest will now be $2,000.

The previous maximum amount of $1,000 had been in place since the county’s program started in 1984.

Police officials say the program has paid out more than $417,000 in cash rewards since then, more than 4,500 people have been arrested and more than $8.3 million in stolen property and narcotics have been recovered.

Officials say a similar program in Durham that also pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 yielded 333 tips last year that helped clear 40 cases.

People may submit their anonymous tips at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org, via the P3 Tips mobile app or by calling the hotline at 910-483-TIPS.