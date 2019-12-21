Young man dies after woman crashes car into tree in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a young man died after a woman crashed a car into a tree Friday night.

The deadly wreck happened on Cliffdale Road near Offing Drive shortly before midnight.

Authorities say a 2007 Pontiac was traveling east on Cliffdale Road when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

A passenger, Chukeem McDougald, 21, of Rembrandt Drive died at the scene, police said in a Saturday afternoon news release.

Two women, ages 21 and 22, were also passengers in the car. The 21-year-old woman who was a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver along with the 22-year-old passenger were not hurt, police said. Initially, police said the driver was injured.

So far, no charges have been filed, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Fayetteville Police at 910-433-1807.

