Young mom shares how she was stabbed when pregnant, survived domestic violence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – She was stabbed and held hostage by her boyfriend while she was pregnant. Now, Stephanie Williams is speaking out about what happened in an effort to try and help others in abusive relationships.

It all happened to her one year ago this week at the Treetop Apartments in Fayetteville.

“It’s a sensitive subject to even discuss about,” said Williams, as she was holding back tears thinking of the painful memories.

She says that day still haunts her after her then boyfriend, Lameuel Bunn, just snapped. He’d stabbed her along her side near her stomach while she was pregnant with their baby.

When police got there, they say he was still holding that knife over her.

That’s when an officer, Sgt. Charles Cochran, made a decision – he opened fire. Bunn was shot dead, and Williams and her unborn baby were rushed to the hospital.

“They had to stitch up everything and then I had to have hand surgery as well,” said Williams.

Now, the physical wounds have healed and her baby girl has given her a reason to smile. Her healthy baby is five months old now.

And the baby still has a father, a god father that is, in Sergeant Cochran. That day brought a new bond between the two, and made Williams a survivor.

“Anybody could tell you to get out, you need to leave them alone, but it’s up to you as a person to want to not be in that situation because at the end of the day, love doesn’t hurt,” said Williams.

